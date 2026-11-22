BENGALURU: An alleged ₹3.98-crore scam involving the procurement of bus spare parts has surfaced in the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC). Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against 21 officials and employees over allegations of creating fake supply records and bills for parts that were never delivered.

According to the complaint, false documents were prepared between 2021 and 2026, claiming that 2,820 spare parts had been supplied through five vendor companies. However, the materials were allegedly never delivered to BMTC. The suspected loss is ₹3,97,83,142.

Parimala Naik, an official from BMTC’s Security Department, filed the complaint. Based on it, Wilson Garden police registered an FIR on November 20 against the 21 accused.

Officials from different departments named

The accused include assistant storekeepers, junior assistants, stores officers, technicians, executive superintendents, divisional engineers and security personnel associated with BMTC’s Central Workshop-1 and other units.

The list also includes retired employees, staff members reportedly under suspension in earlier cases, an employee who has submitted a resignation and individuals associated with private supply firms. Gajanana Engineering Works and M.S.-G.S. & Company are also named.

The allegations have raised questions about BMTC’s procurement procedures, stock records and internal monitoring systems.

The controversy has also drawn attention to reports of spare-parts shortages affecting bus maintenance. However, a direct connection between the alleged financial irregularities and individual bus breakdowns has not been established.

Police are expected to investigate the alleged fake invoices, supply records, payment approvals and the roles of those named in the FIR. The allegations against the accused are yet to be established through the investigation and legal proceedings.