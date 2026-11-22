DHARWAD: The State Government is planning to introduce a unified helpline to enable citizens to register public grievances through a single platform, Labour Minister Santosh Lad has said.

The proposed helpline is expected to simplify the process of submitting complaints and help people access government services more conveniently. It is also intended to improve the coordination between departments and ensure that public grievances are addressed without unnecessary delays.

Lad urged government officials to discharge their responsibilities with commitment and dedication. He stressed the need for effective implementation of various government welfare schemes and programmes so that their benefits reach the intended beneficiaries.

The minister called upon officials to focus on public service delivery and ensure that people do not face difficulties while accessing government facilities. He emphasised that government schemes should not remain limited to announcements but must be implemented effectively at the grassroots level.

The proposed common helpline is expected to provide citizens with a convenient channel to communicate their complaints and seek assistance from the administration. A unified mechanism could also help streamline grievance redressal and improve accountability among departments.

Lad’s remarks underline the government’s proposed efforts to strengthen public grievance redressal and improve the delivery of welfare programmes across Karnataka.