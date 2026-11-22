Hubballi-Dharwad Police booked 103 heavy vehicles for entering during restricted hours, collecting ₹51,500 in fines during a special drive.

HUBBALLI: Hubballi-Dharwad City Police have registered cases against 103 heavy vehicles for entering the twin cities during prohibited hours in violation of traffic regulations. A total fine of ₹51,500 was collected during a special enforcement drive.

The operation was carried out across the limits of all Traffic Police Stations in Hubballi and Dharwad. Police personnel monitored vehicle movement and took action against heavy vehicle drivers who violated the restrictions on entry during designated hours.

According to the police, cases were registered against 103 vehicles under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. The enforcement drive was aimed at ensuring smoother traffic movement and reducing congestion caused by heavy vehicles entering busy city roads during restricted periods.

Why the restrictions

The restrictions on heavy vehicle movement are intended to improve road safety and prevent traffic disruptions, particularly on routes with heavy public and commercial movement. Officials have stressed that drivers and transport operators must follow the prescribed timings while entering the twin cities.

Police have appealed to heavy vehicle owners, drivers and transport agencies to strictly comply with traffic regulations and avoid entering restricted areas during prohibited hours. They warned that violations would invite action under the law.

Drive to continue

The department said enforcement measures would continue to ensure discipline on city roads and protect the safety of commuters. Residents have also been urged to cooperate with traffic personnel and follow road safety rules.

The special drive forms part of the police department’s efforts to regulate heavy vehicle movement and maintain orderly traffic conditions across Hubballi-Dharwad.