BENGALURU: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Y.S. Sharmila has been restrained by a Bengaluru court from entering or interfering with the disputed Yelahanka Palace property amid an ongoing family dispute with her brother, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The Principal Senior Civil Judge’s Court in Devanahalli issued an interim injunction on Saturday, November 21, following a petition filed by Silicon Builders Private Limited. The order also covers Sharmila’s family members, agents, representatives and others acting on her behalf. The court directed them not to interfere with the company’s possession and enjoyment of the property.

A lease from 2007

The company claimed that it had leased the property under an agreement signed on March 1, 2007, and had been maintaining it by paying rent and other expenses. The court examined the documents submitted by the company before granting interim protection. The next hearing is scheduled for December 19, 2026.

Dispute over daughter’s wedding venue

The legal development comes amid a dispute over the proposed wedding venue of Sharmila’s daughter, Y.S. Anjili Reddy, whose marriage is scheduled for November 25.

Sharmila had initially planned to hold the wedding at Yelahanka Palace and had reportedly distributed invitations mentioning the venue. However, Jagan objected to the proposal, citing security and privacy concerns.

Sharmila subsequently announced that the wedding venue had been shifted to another location to avoid further disagreements and ensure a peaceful ceremony.

The property dispute has brought the differences between the siblings into the spotlight once again. While Sharmila has claimed that the property belongs to her and her children under a family property arrangement, the company has asserted its leasehold rights.

Security arrangements, including barricades, were reportedly put in place near the property. The interim court order does not settle the final question of ownership, which remains subject to further legal proceedings.