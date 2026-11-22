BENGALURU: The indefinite protest by Karnataka ASHA workers at Freedom Park in Bengaluru entered its sixth day on Sunday, receiving support from actors, social activists and various organisations. The workers, led by the Karnataka State ASHA Workers’ Association, are demanding that the government address their long-pending demands.

Actress Karunya Ram visited the protest site and expressed solidarity with the workers. She said their demands were justified and urged the state government to fulfil them immediately. Describing herself as a daughter and younger sister of the protesting women, she assured them of her continued support until their demands were met. She also distributed rice, biscuits and drinking water to the workers.

Indiramma, representing the Tumakuru-based Committee for the Rehabilitation of Mining-Affected Environments and Livelihoods, also extended her support. She said ASHA workers, who work tirelessly in the Health Department, deserve basic facilities and a dignified life. She questioned whether politicians could manage their daily expenses with the honorarium paid to ASHA workers. She said her organisation fully supported their struggle.

Yogananda, a member of the Right to Education (RTE) Committee, criticised the government’s delay in addressing the workers’ demands. He said people across the state supported the agitation and urged the workers not to withdraw their protest until their demands were fulfilled.

Jyothi Ananthasubbarao, president of the KSRTC Staff and Workers’ Union, also criticised the government. She questioned its claims of supporting women while ASHA workers were forced to protest for their rights. She further alleged that the government was delaying action despite making assurances.

The workers are demanding a fixed monthly honorarium of Rs 15,000, along with other benefits. The indefinite protest, which began on November 17, is continuing as workers await a concrete decision from the government.

The protesters have maintained that they will continue their agitation until their demands are addressed.