BENGALURU: As many as 1,712 child marriage cases are pending before various courts across Karnataka, Karnataka High Court Justice S. Sunil Dutt Yadav has revealed. He stressed the need for stronger measures to prevent child marriages and protect children’s rights.

He shared the figures at a state-level consultation on preventing child marriage and combating child sexual exploitation and abuse, held at the Karnataka Judicial Academy in Bengaluru on November 21.

Early intervention can prevent child marriages

Justice Yadav said child marriages rarely happen without warning signs. Children dropping out of school, financial difficulties within families and social pressure taking priority over education are some of the factors that can lead to child marriages.

He said identifying these warning signs at an early stage and taking timely action could help prevent such incidents.

Public awareness and community participation needed

Justice Anu Sivaraman, Karnataka High Court judge and Executive Chairperson of the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA), stressed the importance of creating awareness, particularly in rural areas.

She said the belief that child marriage is an age-old tradition must change. Merely enforcing laws would not be enough to eliminate the practice. Continuous public awareness and community participation are equally important, she added.

Departments urged to work together

The meeting also highlighted concerns over the growing threat of online sexual exploitation of children. Justice Yadav called for better coordination among government departments, legal services institutions and social organisations to strengthen child protection.

The consultation was organised by the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority, Karnataka High Court, Karnataka Judicial Academy and associated judicial committees in collaboration with Just Rights for Children.

The participants stressed the need to protect children’s education, safety, dignity and legal rights through early intervention and coordinated action.