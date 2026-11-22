HUBBALLI: Dr. C.H.V.S.V. Prasad, owner of Swarna Group of Companies, inaugurated the annual Kartika Deepotsava at Mata Sri Huligemmadevi Temple in Aravind Nagar, Hale Hubballi.

The programme was organised as part of the auspicious Kartika month celebrations at the temple. Prasad and Dharwad Additional Deputy Commissioner Geetha C.D. jointly inaugurated the Deepotsava by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

Prasad highlighted the importance of India’s traditional festivals and cultural heritage. He said Indian civilisation had a rich cultural tradition that offered valuable guidance for leading a meaningful life.

He expressed concern that people were increasingly influenced by Western culture and, in the process, were neglecting their own traditions and customs. He urged people to recognise the importance of preserving India’s cultural values and passing them on to future generations.

Prasad said festivals such as Kartika Deepotsava provided an opportunity for people to come together, remember their traditions and strengthen their cultural connections. He called upon the public to take pride in their heritage rather than overlook it under the influence of changing lifestyles.

The annual Deepotsava at the Huligemmadevi Temple was organised with the participation of devotees as part of the Kartika month observances. The lighting of the ceremonial lamp marked the formal beginning of the religious programme.