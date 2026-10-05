Wrestling as famous as the Jamboo Savari: Minister Yathindra

Mysuru

Dasara wrestling is as famous as the Dasara Jamboo Savari. It is an indigenous sport rooted in our land, said Urban Development Minister and Mysuru District In-charge Minister Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah. He was speaking after inaugurating the pairing ceremony for the traditional wrestling tournament, one of the major attractions of Mysuru Dasara Mahotsava 2026, organized by the Dasara Wrestling Committee at the D. Devaraj Urs Multipurpose Stadium in the city. He also released the poster for the wrestling tournament. The minister said that the Dasara wrestling tournament has been held since the time of the kings and that the government would provide greater encouragement and support for the event. “Dasara wrestling is so popular that people come from across the country and abroad to watch it. The Wrestling Committee has made excellent arrangements for all the wrestlers participating in the seven-day tournament. I wish everyone the very best. Tournament from October 11 to 17 As part of this year’s Dasara celebrations, wrestling tournaments will be held at the D. Devaraj Urs Multipurpose Stadium from October 11 to 17. The inauguration will take place at 4 p.m. on October 11. This year, three types of wrestling competitions will be conducted: traditional wrestling, points wrestling and Panja wrestling. Krishnaraja Assembly MLA T.S. Srivatsa, District Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baladandi, Additional Superintendent of Police and Deputy Special Officer of the Wrestling Subcommittee L. Nagesh, Wrestling Subcommittee Secretary Narasimhamurthy, Working President Dharmendra and wrestlers were present at the programme.