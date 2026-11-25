GADAG: Unskilled rural workers can earn a daily wage of ₹382 under the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) scheme, said Kumar Pujara, Assistant Director (Rural Development), Taluk Panchayat.

He was speaking during an inspection of community development works under the scheme at Anthur village in Gadag taluk.

Pujara said recording attendance through the National Mobile Monitoring System (NMMS) mobile application was mandatory. Attendance must be recorded twice daily. He urged workers and Kayaka Bandhus (work facilitators) to reach worksites on time.

He clarified that workers would receive the full daily wage of ₹382 only if their work met the prescribed measurement standards.

He said the scheme provides 125 days of guaranteed employment annually to each eligible rural household holding a job card, with equal wages for men and women.

He also encouraged villagers to make use of the scheme, adding that works such as lake development would help improve groundwater levels and support rural development.

Gram Panchayat Administrator Shivakumar Wali, BFT Daval Challamarada, Ashoka Jinagi, Manjunatha Hombalamatha, Kayaka Bandhu Mantesha Majjigudda and several workers were present.