HUNSUR: Minister for Scheduled Tribes Welfare T. Raghumurthy visited the Nagapura Tribal Rehabilitation Centre in Hanagodu hobli of Hunsur taluk, accompanied by former MLA H.P. Manjunath. He interacted with tribal families and listened to their concerns regarding basic facilities and living conditions.

During the visit, the Minister gathered information about the residents’ livelihoods, housing, drinking water supply, road connectivity, education and other infrastructure needs. He discussed the difficulties faced by the families and the measures required to address them.

Raghumurthy later visited the Valmiki Tribal Ashram School in Nagapura and reviewed its academic activities, students’ progress, teachers’ performance and available facilities. He interacted with the children, enquired about their studies and interests, and encouraged them to pursue education to build a better future.

The Minister also shared a meal with the tribal students, encouraging them to study well and achieve their ambitions.

He also inspected Birsa Munda Bhavan in Hunsur town, named after tribal leader and freedom fighter Birsa Munda. The building was constructed during the tenure of former MLA H.P. Manjunath.

The visit was attended by former MLA H.P. Manjunath, Ramappa Bovi, Chairman of the Bovi Development Corporation; Ashok, Director of the Scheduled Tribes Welfare Department; Srinivas, Deputy Director; Rajkumar, Joint Director; Bharati, District Coordination Officer; and Gangadhar, Taluk Officer for Scheduled Tribes.

Community representatives S.C. Basavaraj, Annayya Nayaka and Devaraj, along with tribal leaders J.T. Rajappa, Shivanna, Chandru, Prakash and Mani, also participated. Youth Congress president Faisal and other officials and leaders were present.