NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday announced that two new hospitals will open in the national capital in 2027, as the government steps up efforts to strengthen healthcare infrastructure. The announcement was made during a review meeting with Health Department officials at the Delhi Secretariat.

Gupta directed officials to ensure that all ongoing healthcare infrastructure projects are completed within their stipulated timelines while maintaining quality standards. She also reviewed the progress of Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, which aim to improve access to healthcare services across the city.

More than 415 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are currently operational in Delhi, with the government targeting a total of 1,100 centres. According to the Chief Minister’s Office, officials have been instructed to begin inaugurating additional centres from next month. Another 40 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are expected to become operational during December.

The expansion is intended to bring quality healthcare services closer to residents and strengthen access to primary healthcare facilities. Cabinet Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh and senior government officials attended the review meeting.