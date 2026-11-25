SAGAR: Health officials in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district have launched awareness and medical screening camps outside liquor shops following reports of deaths linked to alcohol consumption among people with existing health conditions.

The campaign is being conducted across all tehsils in the district in coordination with Block Medical Officers and doctors. Teams are screening people who consume alcohol excessively, have underlying medical conditions or are suspected of alcohol dependence.

Sub-Inspector Rajendra Bilwar said the initiative was launched on the instructions of the District Collector after some people with serious health conditions died following alcohol consumption. He said camps were being organised at nearly all liquor shops in the city.

Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Rishi Kesharwani said people were coming forward for screenings. No serious health complications had been detected among those examined so far, including individuals who reportedly consumed alcohol throughout the day.

Kesharwani said the government had issued guidelines advising people not to consume alcohol from bottles that had already been opened and to avoid drinking on an empty stomach.

Officials have advised anyone experiencing symptoms such as vomiting or other health concerns after consuming alcohol to visit the nearest hospital for medical examination.