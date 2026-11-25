GANDHINAGAR: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will hear citizens’ grievances during the monthly State SWAGAT programme on Thursday, November 26, in Gandhinagar. The session will allow residents to bring their concerns directly to the Chief Minister.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, citizens can submit representations in person at the Chief Minister’s Public Relations Unit at Swarnim Sankul-2, Gandhinagar, between 8 am and 11 am. Patel will remain present during the afternoon session to hear the submissions.

State SWAGAT, short for Statewide Attention on Grievances by Application of Technology, is a monthly public grievance redressal programme conducted in the presence of the Chief Minister.

The programme enables citizens to raise complaints and unresolved issues before the state government.

Earlier on Tuesday, Patel attended the closing ceremony of the third All India Police Badminton Cluster 2026‑27 at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Naranpura, Ahmedabad. He congratulated the winners and praised police personnel for participating in sporting competitions alongside their law-and-order responsibilities.

At the event, Patel highlighted Gujarat’s Khel Mahakumbh initiative and sports infrastructure. He said Gujarat was preparing to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030 and the World Police and Fire Games in 2029. He also referred to the Fit India campaign and its role in promoting fitness.