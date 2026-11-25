HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has directed officials to accelerate urban development projects, focusing on the Musi River Rejuvenation project, radial roads and lake restoration. He reviewed projects under the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department at a high-level meeting.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that Phase One of the Musi project would cover two stretches: 9.20 kilometres from Himayat Sagar to Gandhi Sarovar, designated Zone 1A, and 11.8 kilometres from Osman Sagar to Gandhi Sarovar, designated Zone 1B. Preparations are under way to begin work in January 2027, and the tendering process has started.

Reddy also reviewed development work at Mir Alam Tank, expected to be completed by January 2028. The project includes removing accumulated silt from the lake. He instructed authorities to speed up radial road construction and land acquisition. A modern goshala, or cow shelter, at Gandipet is scheduled for completion by March 2027.

The meeting examined proposals for a Personal Rapid Transit System in Hyderabad. Officials presented possible routes from Kukatpally through Raidurg to Biodiversity, and from Begumpet Metro Station through the Secretariat and Basheerbagh to Ranigunj.

HYDRAA officials briefed the meeting on lake restoration, sewage treatment plants and the revival of stepwells. Reddy stressed that projects must progress quickly without compromising quality and improve services for residents.