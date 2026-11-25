TIRUVANNAMALAI: Southern Railway deployed additional crowd-control measures and special train services at Tiruvannamalai railway station after around 46,000 pilgrims arrived for the annual Karthigai Deepam festival on Tuesday.

Tiruchchirappalli Divisional Railway Manager Balak Ram Negi said passenger numbers rose sharply on the main festival day, prompting authorities to introduce arrangements to manage the rush. “There was also a sudden surge in the crowd,” Negi said.

Holding areas, special trains

Railway officials established holding areas outside the main concourse to prevent congestion on platforms and ensure the smooth movement of passengers. Around 37 pairs of special trains were operated daily during the festival in coordination with local law enforcement. Surveillance was also carried out with the assistance of state police.

Two more platforms

Negi said the station currently has three platforms, while construction is under way to add two more platforms ahead of next year’s festival. A six-metre-wide foot overbridge is also planned to improve passenger movement and accommodate rising pilgrim numbers.

The main festival at Tiruvannamalai was observed on November 24 this year, drawing a large number of devotees to the temple town.

Madurai lamp row

The festival was also marked by a dispute in Madurai over the lighting of the ceremonial lamp at the Deepathoon stone pillar on Thiruparankundram hill. The lamp was instead lit at the Uchi Pillayar temple, amid heavy security.

Madurai Police said on Wednesday cases had been registered against around 300 members of the BJP and Hindu organisations following protests over the issue.