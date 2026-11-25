BENGALURU: Prominent faces from the Kannada film industry stepped forward to stand with protesting ASHA workers at Freedom Park. Veteran actresses Tara and Malavika Avinash, alongside senior actor Avinash, visited the demonstration site to voice their solidarity and urge the state government to resolve the ongoing crisis without delay.

The protest, organized by the Karnataka United ASHA Workers’ Association, has now stretched into its ninth consecutive day. Despite harsh sun, rain, and cold weather, hundreds of women health workers continue their sit-in, demanding fair pay and official recognition.

Tara hits back

Addressing the gathering, actress Tara expressed deep disappointment over the government’s silence. She emphasized that forcing essential health workers onto the streets does not reflect well on any administration. Tara demanded timely monthly wages, job security, and formal status as recognized laborers for the staff. She also delivered a sharp response to Minister Narendraswamy’s recent controversial remark, reminding him that elected leaders are not monarchs handing out royal favors, as it is the common people who vote them into power.

Malavika Avinash echoed these sentiments, calling the workers “great mothers” who selflessly care for the public’s well-being. She urged the state to grant them a monthly honorarium of Rs 15,000 immediately and promised to raise their concerns with the Central Government. Actor Avinash also praised their tireless service, especially during the tough days of the COVID-19 pandemic, assuring them that standing by their side was a basic civic duty.

Meanwhile, the union’s State Secretary D. Nagalakshmi strongly condemned Minister Narendraswamy for asking if the government could keep handing out favors every time workers made demands. She clarified that the women were not seeking charity, only fair wages for their hard work and the fulfillment of past promises.

Writers join the chorus

Support also poured in from the literary and social sectors. Renowned writer Prof. S.G. Siddaramaiah called the nine-day standoff shameful for a democracy and urged the Chief Minister to visit the site immediately. Writer Janagere Venkataramaiah, Dr. Vasundhara Bhupathi, and several farmer and science group leaders also joined the chorus, demanding concrete action rather than empty words.