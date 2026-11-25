BENGALURU: Two more protesting ASHA workers fell seriously ill and required hospital care as their indefinite sit-in at Freedom Park reached its ninth consecutive day. With the latest admissions, the total number of women hospitalized since the agitation began on November 17 has climbed to 20.

According to protest organizers, 36‑year-old Zubeda Begum from Hagaribommanahalli in Vijayanagara district developed acute breathing trouble at the venue, while 50‑year-old Lakshmamma from Doddaballapura complained of sudden chest pain. Fellow demonstrators alerted emergency responders, and both women were rushed in an ambulance to K.C. General Hospital, Malleswaram, for urgent medical treatment.

Health volunteers stationed at Freedom Park say harsh living conditions are steadily draining the protesters’ strength. Thousands of community health workers from rural districts across Karnataka have been camping in the open through chilly November nights, unseasonal rain, and lack of regular meals. Shortages of clean drinking water and working toilets have worsened exhaustion, leading to repeated cases of high fever, respiratory congestion, infections, and fainting spells among the women.

Order in writing

Despite mounting health scares, the protesters have refused to vacate Freedom Park or call off their strike. At the center of the agitation is their demand for a fixed monthly honorarium of Rs 15,000, regular salary payments, and formal worker benefits. Many demonstrators point out that an earlier assurance made in January 2025 to raise their monthly pay to Rs 10,000 remains unfulfilled, leaving families unable to keep up with rising rents and household costs.

Previous discussions with Health Minister U.T. Khader and an appeal from Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar to pause the strike ahead of Cabinet talks failed to break the deadlock. Union leaders stressed that verbal assurances are no longer acceptable and insisted that the women will continue their peaceful sit-in until the state government issues a clear, official written order.