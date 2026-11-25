BENGALURU: Senior legislator Araga Jnanendra has strongly criticized the state government’s recent decision to relocate wild elephants from Hassan district to the Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary, warning that the move has brought severe danger to regions previously untouched by human-wildlife conflict. Speaking to reporters, the Thirthahalli MLA stressed that political blame games must stop while rural families face daily threats to their lives and livelihoods.

Jnanendra pointed out that residents in Thirthahalli had rarely seen wild elephants in the past, yet they now live in constant fear as the displaced animals raid farms and destroy crops ready for harvest. Challenging urban environmentalists, he suggested that critics preaching conservation from afar should spend time living in affected Malenadu villages to witness the ground reality. He urged officials to adopt scientific methods to keep elephants safely inside their native forest habitats rather than shifting the crisis to new neighborhoods.

Backing for ASHAs

Turning his attention to the ongoing protest by Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers, the former minister expressed deep sympathy for the healthcare staff braving rain and cold on the streets with their young children. He reminded the ruling Congress party of its unfulfilled election pledge to raise their monthly honorarium as a sixth guarantee. Questioning how families can survive on Rs 5,000‑6,000 a month even three and a half years into the government’s term, Jnanendra noted that these frontline workers risked their lives during the pandemic. Criticizing the Chief Minister for traveling abroad during the agitation, he demanded immediate talks and at least a partial pay hike if the full demand cannot be met right away.

No to division

Finally, Jnanendra rejected recent remarks by fellow party legislator Balachandra Jarkiholi calling for a separate North Karnataka state. Calling such talk unbecoming of a former minister, he emphasized that Karnataka leads several other states in overall progress. Instead of dividing the state, he urged leaders across party lines to unite and pressure the government whenever any region lags behind in development.