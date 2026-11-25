CJP has announced a Constitution Day rally in Nagpur, raising concerns over electoral transparency, the SIR process and alleged restrictions on activists.

NAGPUR: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) will organise a ‘Save Democracy, Save Constitution’ rally in Nagpur on November 26, Constitution Day, to protest against the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke announced the rally on Tuesday, demanding transparency and accountability from the ECI. He cited alleged irregularities in Maharashtra, claiming that 89,000 votes were updated during the final hour in one constituency during Eknath Shinde’s election.

No contest in coming polls

Dipke clarified that the party would neither contest the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh and five other states nor support any political party. Instead, it would advocate for elections centred on issues such as education, healthcare, unemployment, technology, renewable energy, semiconductors and transport, rather than religious polarisation.

Activists targeted, says Dipke

Recalling his own detention following the October 10 Tiranga unfurling programme, Dipke alleged that authorities had targeted activists raising public concerns. He also highlighted issues involving fake teacher recruitment in Beed, student welfare, unemployment and inflation.

Referring to CJP’s recent ‘Kya Bolti Public’ event in Goa, Dipke said the organisation would campaign to scrap Section 39A to prevent illegal land acquisition. He thanked supporters who stood with the movement at Jantar Mantar and asserted that the organisation would continue its efforts to defend democracy and the Constitution.