BENGALURU: The protest by ASHA workers at Freedom Park entered its ninth consecutive day, with demonstrators refusing to budge until the state government issues a formal written order. Standing firm on their core demand for a monthly honorarium of Rs 15,000, thousands of community health workers made it clear that mere verbal assurances will no longer persuade them to pack up and go home.

Women from every district across Karnataka, many holding their young children, are staging a round-the-clock sit-in under changing skies. Over the past nine days, protesters have endured sudden rain showers, chilly nights, and harsh daytime heat. Recent downpours turned the Freedom Park grounds muddy and unsanitary, forcing dozens of tired women to spread sheets and sleep along nearby roadsides beneath makeshift blue tarpaulin covers.

The prolonged exposure and poor living conditions have begun taking a heavy toll on protesters’ health. So far, 15 to 20 demonstrators have fallen seriously ill and needed hospital admission, while union leaders report even higher numbers receiving care at the medical camp. Despite fever, exhaustion, and body aches, fellow workers continue caring for one another and their children rather than abandoning their collective fight.

Efforts to break the deadlock have repeatedly stalled. Two earlier rounds of talks involving Health Minister U.T. Khader and Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar ended without a firm settlement. Even a direct video call from the Chief Minister, who is currently on an official trip to Japan, failed to end the standoff. Although he urged the workers to trust his word and wait until the next Assembly session, protesters flatly rejected spoken promises.

Union representatives stressed that past verbal pledges went unfulfilled, leaving rural health workers struggling to pay rent and school fees. Until an official written commitment lands in their hands, the women vowed to hold their ground at Freedom Park.