NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved continuation of the Central Sector Scheme for Postal Operations with an outlay of ₹1,141 crore for five years, from 2026‑27 to 2030‑31. The decision, taken at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to modernise India Post amid growing demand from logistics, e-commerce and digital delivery.

India Post operates 1.65 lakh post offices, including 1.5 lakh in rural areas.

The Postal Operations scheme has six components. Mail Network Optimisation receives ₹575 crore for upgraded sorting and delivery systems, mechanisation, technology and transport networks. Parcel Network Optimisation gets ₹278 crore for parcel hubs and packaging units, while Rural Business and Access to Postal Network receives ₹120 crore to improve rural post offices and last-mile services.

The remaining allocations are ₹100 crore for marketing and service quality, ₹60 crore for philately and ₹8 crore for international mail infrastructure.

The Cabinet also approved the Estates Management Scheme, with an outlay of ₹1,491 crore for the same five-year period. It will fund 190 new postal buildings, reconstruction of 50 dilapidated structures and renovation of 2,550 departmental sub-post offices. Upgrades are planned for 2,500 rented post offices, 150 residential colonies and 20 heritage buildings.

The scheme provides ₹100 crore for sustainable and accessible facilities, including solar power, rainwater harvesting, ramps and Braille signage. Another ₹100 crore will establish an Integrated Technology Centre in Bengaluru to support Advanced Postal Technology and indigenous software.