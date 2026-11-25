BENGALURU: Demonstrations at Bengaluru’s Freedom Park intensified as midday meal cooks and prominent education experts launched fresh agitations against state education policies, joining ASHA workers who have already been protesting at the venue for nine days. With thousands gathering across the protest zone and nearby Kalidasa Road, demonstrators voiced strong opposition to what they view as the gradual privatization of Karnataka’s public school system.

Leading the first rally, midday meal workers demanded the immediate scrapping of the government’s proposed ‘Cluster Kitchen’ scheme. Protesters expressed deep anger over plans to outsource school meal preparation to private organizations, noting that even school headmasters have written to officials raising concerns about the move. Out of roughly 1.20 lakh midday meal staff employed statewide, unions warn that nearly 60,000 women risk losing their livelihoods if centralized kitchens replace local school cooking. Speaking at the sit-in, CITU State Vice-President Hanumakka stressed that the policy threatens the basic survival of poor families and urged authorities to withdraw the order without delay. Police granted permission for the demonstrators to occupy adjacent Kalidasa Road, bringing traffic to a halt as workers staged a determined blockade.

Simultaneously, a coalition of writers, academics, and social activists began an indefinite ‘Satyagraha’ inside Freedom Park to oppose the state’s ‘School Adoption’ and ‘Mentor’ initiatives. The group argued that inviting private entities to adopt or manage public institutions undermines equal access to learning and weakens state accountability. Insisting that educating children remains a core constitutional duty of the government rather than a matter of private charity, the protesters demanded a concrete three-month action plan to enforce the Right to Education Act.

Their charter of demands also calls for filling vacant teaching posts, upgrading basic classroom infrastructure, and ensuring transparent public funding. Education leaders declared that their sit-in will continue indefinitely until the Chief Minister personally visits the protest site and delivers a formal written commitment protecting government schools.