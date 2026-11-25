The Minister criticised payment delays to private tanker operators, questioning how regular water supply to 43 Hiriyur villages remains sustainable.

CHITRADURGA: Scheduled Tribes Welfare Minister and Chitradurga District In-charge Minister T. Raghumurthy has directed officials to expedite compensation for crop losses and crop insurance payments to farmers affected by drought in the district.

He was chairing the quarterly Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) and District Natural Disaster Management review meeting at the Zilla Panchayat Hall on Wednesday.

Officials informed the meeting that agricultural and horticultural crop losses in the district were estimated at ₹1,923 crore. Of this amount, ₹457 crore was pending release, including ₹230 crore under crop insurance and ₹227 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).

Holalkere MLA Dr. M. Chandrappa urged officials to assess damage to arecanut and coconut plantations based on the number of dried-up trees rather than crop yield alone and submit a report to the government.

Drinking water and pending bills

The Minister expressed displeasure over delays in payments to private tanker operators supplying drinking water. He questioned how water could be supplied regularly to 43 villages in Hiriyur taluk through 119 tanker trips when operators had not received their payments.

He directed the Deputy Commissioner and Zilla Panchayat CEO to ensure uninterrupted water supply wherever required and clear pending tanker bills immediately. He also instructed officials to complete the Hosadurga multi-village drinking water project by January 31, 2027, and the Chitradurga and Hiriyur projects by June 2027.

Non-functional drinking water purification units must also be repaired immediately.

MLA K.C. Veerendra ‘Puppy’ called for borewells in water-scarce villages, including Obenahalli and Uppanayakanahalli, and their connection to the Nirantara Jyothi power supply scheme. He stressed coordination between BESCOM and the drinking water department.

Other development works

MLC K.S. Naveen said drinking water helpline numbers should be displayed prominently outside Gram Panchayat offices so residents can easily register complaints.

The Minister directed officials to establish cattle shelters (Goshalas) in the remaining 12 of the district’s 22 hoblis. He also instructed them to ensure an uninterrupted fodder supply. Dr. Chandrappa urged the government to consider fodder arrangements for sheep and goats affected by drought.

Raghumurthy warned that all potholes on district roads must be filled by December 15. He said only 700 km of the district’s 2,300 km road network had been covered despite earlier instructions and warned of disciplinary action against officials for further delays.

Kannada Development Authority member Prof. A.B. Ramachandrappa urged departments to submit progress reports entirely in Kannada at future meetings.

MLAs B.G. Govindappa, N.Y. Gopalakrishna, Dr. M. Chandrappa and K.C. Veerendra ‘Puppy’, Deputy Commissioner S. Ramya, Zilla Panchayat CEO Dr. S. Akash and other officials attended.