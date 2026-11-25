GADAG: The Shirahatti BJP Mandal organised a protest march on Wednesday, accusing the Congress government of corruption, rising prices of essential commodities and discrimination in allocating development funds to the constituency.

The march began at 11 am with special prayers at Horadurgamma Temple in Chhabbi village of Shirahatti taluk. BJP leaders and workers marched nearly eight kilometres before reaching Nehru Circle, where they submitted a petition to the Governor through Assistant Commissioner Gangappa. Participants raised slogans against the state government and displayed placards. An ox-cart was also part of the protest.

Addressing the gathering, Shirahatti MLA Dr. Chandru Lamani alleged that people were facing several difficulties under the Congress government. He criticised the government for failing to provide drinking water support to drought-hit areas.

Lamani alleged that the ₹130-crore project to fill 20 lakes in the constituency had not been properly implemented. He questioned the reported expenditure of ₹112 crore, claiming that the work remained incomplete despite bills being paid.

He also criticised the government for delaying development grants and said the ₹10-crore allocation announced under the 50:54 scheme had not reached the tender stage. He alleged that rising milk prices and bus fares had added to the public’s financial burden.

He further alleged that elected representatives were not given adequate opportunities to raise constituency issues during review meetings. He said contractors were reluctant to take up development works because of the government’s financial position. Criticising the administration, he said officials and the government repeatedly asked people to wait instead of resolving their problems.

Lamani warned that another protest would be organised from Hole Itagi village to the Deputy Commissioner’s office if work on the lake-filling project did not begin before the end of the legislative session.

He also expressed confidence that voters would support the BJP in the upcoming Taluk Panchayat and Zilla Panchayat elections.

BJP Mandal president Sunil Mahantshettar, Kumaraswamy Hiremath, Nagaraj Lakkundi, Tippanna Konchigeri, Ramanna Kambali, Thimmareddy Maraddi, Raju Bommanakatty, Praveen Patil and several other party leaders and workers participated in the protest.