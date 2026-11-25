UDUPI: Udupi district aims to become a model for tourism development in the country, with a new Tourism Experience Centre established to help visitors explore its religious, historical and natural attractions.

The centre was inaugurated at Dr. V.S. Acharya State Transport Bus Stand in Bannanje. A tourism website and a coffee table book highlighting the district’s attractions were also launched on the occasion.

The centre will provide information about tourist destinations, transport facilities and accommodation. It will also use Augmented Reality (AR) technology to offer visitors a better understanding of selected attractions.

A technology-based website will bring information about tourist places, activities, accommodation and travel planning together on one platform. It will also be developed as a mobile-friendly web application.

The event also highlighted a special tourism policy aimed at improving the economies of the coastal and Malenadu regions. The initiative is expected to attract domestic and international tourists and create employment opportunities for local people, reducing the need for young people to move elsewhere in search of jobs.

The coffee table book will feature the district’s major tourist attractions, historical and cultural heritage, religious sites, natural beauty and local arts, supported by photographs and detailed information.

Under the ‘Panchatattva’ (Five Elements) concept, short films focusing on Air, Water and Earth will showcase the district’s tourism potential. Five eco-trails will also be introduced to promote nature-based tourism.

Several officials and public representatives attended the programme, including M.A. Gafoor, Chairman of the Coastal Development Authority; Dinakar Herur, Chairman of the Urban Development Authority; Deputy Commissioner Swaroopa T.K.; Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar; Additional Superintendent of Police Sudhakar Nayak; and Additional Deputy Commissioner Abid Gadyal.