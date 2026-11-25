BENGALURU: Bengaluru has ranked first across India for the highest number of tickets booked by women for late-night movies, concerts, and entertainment events. Newly appointed Chief Commissioner of Police R. Hithendra shared the finding, citing recent booking figures from travel platform MakeMyTrip as encouraging proof that women feel secure stepping out after dark.

Hithendra, who took charge on November 18, spoke about the city’s nightlife trends during an interview. He said strong ticket numbers show that women move freely around Bengaluru and enjoy evening cultural events with confidence. While welcoming the trend, the top officer stressed that protecting women remains his department’s foremost duty rather than a goal already finished.

Alongside safer streets at night, Hithendra outlined clear priorities for his leadership: firm law and order, faster cybercrime action, and a tough crackdown on illegal drugs. To fight narcotics effectively, city police will partner closely with specialized enforcement agencies. He added that the force is fully aligned with the state government’s mission to make Karnataka completely drug-free by the year 2028.

The police chief also explained how splitting the Bengaluru City Police structure into five separate commissionerates helps everyday citizens. Under the new setup, residents no longer have to travel all the way to the central headquarters to raise complaints. Instead, people can walk directly into the office of their local zonal commissioner for quicker help and local accountability.

Hithendra noted that Bengaluru aims to thrive not only as India’s technology hub, but also as a vibrant cultural capital hosting major concerts and shows safely. With tighter patrols, decentralized policing, and focused action against online fraud and drugs, police leaders hope women and families continue enjoying the city’s nightlife without fear.