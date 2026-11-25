BENGALURU: The cost of white-topping a single kilometer of road in Bengaluru has climbed by 48 percent to nearly Rs 17.85 crore in the newly approved fourth phase. Compared with the Rs 12-crore per-kilometer benchmark set during Phase 3 in April 2024, the sharp jump reflects a broader shift toward full corridor upgrades modeled on TenderSURE standards rather than simple concrete paving.

Last week, the Karnataka Cabinet cleared a budget of Rs 2,321.17 crore for Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Limited to white-top 88 roads spanning 130.85 kilometers across 12 execution packages. Civic expenses for concrete roads have climbed steadily over the past decade, rising from Rs 10.40 crore per kilometer in Phase 1 and Rs 11.62 crore in Phase 2 to Rs 12 crore in Phase 3.

Officials explained that B-SMILE will now directly fund underground water supply and sewerage upgrades alongside shifting BESCOM and KPTCL power cables. Stripping out utility shifting charges leaves the core cost of concrete paving, walkable footpaths, and rainwater drains at Rs 14.21 crore per kilometer.

Engineers surveyed 500 kilometers of streets across Bengaluru’s five city corporations before picking 88 stretches. Of these, 71 segments measure under two kilometers, while 59 are at least 18 meters wide. B-SMILE Technical Director B.S. Prahallad noted that many shorter links inside the Central Business District will stitch existing concrete roads into a seamless network, while longer corridors include Bannerghatta Road, Andrahalli Main Road, Medahalli Main Road, Old Madras Road, Dr. Rajkumar Road, Hennur-Bagalur Road, and Alur Venkata Rao Road.

Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda stated that the program will deliver pothole-free surfaces, pedestrian-friendly footpaths, improved junctions, and modern streetlights. Still, daily commuters remain skeptical after sluggish construction in earlier phases dragged on for years, leaving timely execution and utility coordination under close public watch.