BENGALURU: The Forest Department has temporarily halted its drive to shift wild elephants from Hassan district to the Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary in Muthodi Forest following fierce protests from Malenadu legislators. After meeting the Legislative Assembly Speaker, Chikkamagaluru district MLAs T.D. Rajegowda, Nayana Motamma, and H.D. Thammaiah agreed to hold back their resignations and decide their next move after a crucial meeting chaired by the Chief Minister on November 30.

Plan to move 56 elephants

Speaking to reporters outside Vidhana Soudha, Sringeri MLA T.D. Rajegowda said officials had planned to move 56 wild elephants into Bhadra Sanctuary. He pointed out that Chikkamagaluru already houses around 400 elephants, and frequent attacks have caused deaths and serious injuries across local villages. Urging authorities not to dump outside herds into Muthodi forest, Rajegowda noted that the Speaker summoned forest officials because the Chief Minister is currently away, and a formal request has also been submitted to the Forest Minister ahead of the November 30 talks.

Speaker steps in

Mudigere MLA Nayana Motamma stressed that protecting citizens matters far more than holding office. She explained that the relocation drive began secretly without informing local lawmakers or villagers, prompting her to submit her resignation, which the Speaker declined to accept. Following the Speaker’s intervention, officials agreed to pause the operation and issue a formal announcement soon, while the legislators await the November 30 meeting before choosing their next step.