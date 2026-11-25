BENGALURU: In a major push to clear tangled overhead wires and safeguard newly paved streets, Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda has directed civic officials to introduce a one-time regularisation scheme for unauthorized optical fibre cables (OFC) across the city. Chairing a high-level review meeting on cable management at the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) headquarters, the minister expressed serious concern over nearly five lakh illegal overhead wires and roughly 12,000 kilometers of unauthorized underground lines criss-crossing neighborhoods and threatening public safety.

Highlighting the scale of the mess, Gowda noted that around 30 unused cables hang from individual trees in several parts of Bengaluru. To clean up the skyline without disrupting essential internet and telecom connectivity, he instructed municipal officials to consult contractors and open a fixed online window. During this period, service providers can voluntarily declare existing unauthorized lines and legalize them by paying a prescribed one-time fee. However, once the deadline expires, respective city corporations must immediately cut and remove all remaining unregistered or hazardous cables.

To prevent newly built infrastructure from being ruined, Gowda banned digging up fresh roads under any circumstances. Instead, telecom operators must route their lines through dedicated underground ducts already constructed along white-topped and TenderSURE stretches. Additionally, cable junction boxes must be neatly mounted along property edges at a minimum height of seven feet, with city corporations advised to amend existing rules or draft separate bylaws for strict, uniform enforcement.

The review meeting also focused on improving commuter safety through the scientific redevelopment of 75 major traffic junctions. Gowda instructed engineers to finalize Good for Construction (GFC) drawings before starting work and ensure clear lane markings, directional signboards, zebra crossings, smooth resurfacing, free-left turns, reflectors, and road studs in coordination with traffic police.