BENGALURU: The political storm over moving wild elephants from Hassan district to the Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary took a sharp turn as Forest Minister Ramalinga Reddy offered to give up his post. His remarks came after fierce pushback from fellow Congress lawmakers in Chikkamagaluru forced officials to pause the relocation drive.

Earlier, Chikkamagaluru legislators Nayana Motamma, T.D. Rajegowda, and H.D. Thammaiah threatened to resign over fears that bringing outside elephants into Bhadra would put local residents and crops at serious risk. Although Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and KPCC President B.K. Hariprasad stepped in to calm the legislators and halt their resignations, Reddy expressed strong displeasure over comments made by his own party colleagues.

Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha, Reddy hit back at MLA H.D. Thammaiah’s claim that the minister lacks understanding of forest issues. Pointing out that he hails from Anekal near the Bannerghatta forest and owns a plantation frequently visited by wild elephants, Reddy said he has deep firsthand experience with wildlife conflict. He added that he is not clinging to power and will gladly step down and hand over the Forest portfolio to anyone truly born and raised in the woods.

Reddy also voiced annoyance that local MLAs went straight to the Speaker and Chief Minister instead of speaking with him first. Calling himself an eight-time legislator who takes every departmental decision independently without being misled by officials, he maintained that his morale remains completely unshaken.

Clarifying the ground status, the minister confirmed that the wild elephants remain where they are for now. He reminded critics that elephants roam freely across forest boundaries and do not belong strictly to Belur or Chikkamagaluru. Reddy noted that a crucial meeting chaired by the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister on November 30 will decide the final plan, aiming to protect both human lives and wildlife across Belur, Sakaleshapura, and Sringeri.