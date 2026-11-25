BENGALURU: Bowing to sustained pressure from environmental groups, walkers, and local residents, the Karnataka government has scrapped plans to build a tunnel road through Bengaluru’s historic Lalbagh Botanical Garden. Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda confirmed that the garden has been completely removed from the project alignment, bringing widespread relief to nature lovers across the city.

The ambitious 16.75-kilometer underground corridor, designed to link Esteem Mall in Hebbal with the Central Silk Board junction, had earlier proposed boring beneath Lalbagh’s ancient rock formations and placing an exit ramp inside the park. Conservationists, heritage activists, and citizens mounted fierce campaigns warning that heavy tunnel-boring vibrations could crack the three-billion-year-old Peninsular Gneiss rock hill, disturb natural underground water tables, and threaten the iconic Kempegowda watchtower.

Addressing reporters, Minister Krishna Byre Gowda stated that the government honors public sentiment and will protect Lalbagh from any construction. Engineers are now surveying two alternative routes outside the botanical garden to keep the north-south corridor viable. Officials have inspected potential exit locations near the Lalbagh-Siddapura stretch and the Wilson Garden area, with a final decision expected after weighing technical and traffic impacts.

Changing the alignment outside the park will raise overall construction expenses. Gowda noted that while daily toll rates for commuters will not be raised, the government may extend the toll collection period to cover higher project costs. To keep spending under check, a high-level committee headed by the Chief Secretary has been tasked with negotiating costs directly with the contractor.

For Bengalureans who spent months rallying to defend their cherished green lung, the announcement marks a major civic victory, showing that major infrastructure plans can still be reshaped to safeguard heritage and urban ecology.