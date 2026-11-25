BENGALURU: BJP leader N.R. Ramesh has lodged formal complaints with the Enforcement Directorate and the Karnataka Lokayukta, alleging massive financial wrongdoing worth ₹660 crore in Bengaluru’s solid waste management contracts. Submitting bundles of supporting records, Ramesh accused senior officials at Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited of bending rules across 33 waste packages covering five civic bodies under the Greater Bengaluru Authority.

In his filing, Ramesh named BSWML Chief Executive Officer Karigowda, Chief General Manager S.V. Rajesh, and Deputy General Manager Chandrashekhar as key figures behind the alleged fraud. He claimed contracts were handed even to firms with pending Employees’ Provident Fund defaults. According to the complaint, commissioners of five municipal corporations have already appealed these irregularities, which allegedly caused a direct loss of nearly ₹90 crore to local civic bodies.

Ramesh also cited a report from an expert committee formed on June 4, 2026, under senior official Anjum Parwez. That panel had warned the state government in writing that granting an unlawful 14% extra payment to contractors would place an unfair extra burden of around ₹350 crore on Bengaluru taxpayers.

Looking closely at tender figures over the seven-year contract period, Ramesh alleged that bidders originally quoted ₹3,844.19 crore. However, after an irregular order cleared by BSWML, total payouts jumped to ₹4,504.32 crore. Out of that jump, an extra ₹659.36 crore is allegedly being paid to contractors across just 22 packages through hidden terms added after bidding.

The dispute has also reached the Karnataka High Court. Two rival bidders, Satish Kumar and Chaluvaraju, filed writ petitions alleging unfair treatment. They told the court they quoted lower rates online after CEO Karigowda urged them to keep bids down, only to watch other contractors receive an extra 14% payout. Ramesh further alleged that Karigowda personally summoned winners of 22 packages to fix specific rates. Calling the process biased and opaque, Ramesh demanded a thorough probe and strict legal action against guilty officials.