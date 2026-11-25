BENGALURU: Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly and Padmanabhanagar MLA R. Ashoka joined Bengaluru West City Corporation Commissioner Shilpa Nag to review public health projects and waste management across the Yediyur division. Meeting senior civic officers, both leaders stressed smooth coordination among all municipal wings so residents across Padmanabhanagar receive faster, hassle-free essential services.

Healthcare infrastructure topped the agenda during the review. Officials discussed operations at the Banashankari Second Stage Referral Hospital, Karisandra Multi-Specialty Hospital, and Hosakerehalli Referral Hospital. At Banashankari Referral Hospital, where doctors handle over 100 childbirths every month, a new adjacent block with a 100-bed capacity has been built. Leaders directed engineers to finish remaining interior works rapidly and open medical wards to ease crowding and serve families sooner.

Attention also turned to the newly constructed 50-bed Karisandra Multi-Specialty Hospital. Because the physical building is already complete, authorities were instructed to initiate a Public-Private Partnership arrangement so the facility can launch full-scale clinical services, including dedicated yoga and physiotherapy units for neighborhood patients.

Solid waste management across Padmanabhanagar formed the second key focus of the meeting. Commissioner Shilpa Nag directed the Deputy General Manager of Solid Waste Management to enforce disciplined street patrols by civic marshals and tighten daily field supervision by Junior Health Inspectors to keep neighborhoods clean.

Zone‑1 Joint Commissioner M.S.N. Babu, Zonal Deputy Commissioner Shankareppa Vanikyala, department heads, and engineering staff attended the review. Following the discussions, Ashoka and Shilpa Nag visited the Banashankari Referral Hospital campus to inspect the new 100-bed building firsthand. Checking construction quality and progress on site, they instructed contractors to meet strict completion deadlines and ordered staff to remove a dry tree standing near the hospital block for public safety.