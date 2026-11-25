Racing against the clock, Bengaluru rushes to repair thousands of kilometers of battered roads and drains by February.

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda has ordered civic officials to complete most road development and stormwater drain works across Greater Bengaluru by February. Chairing a high-level review meeting with commissioners of the five City Corporations and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, the minister stressed that public funds must deliver lasting relief to daily commuters frustrated by damaged streets.

Monsoon rains and higher bitumen prices caused by Middle East tensions had slowed construction earlier. With dry weather now back and contractor payments settled on a schedule-of-rates basis, Gowda instructed engineers to deploy extra workers and speed up execution immediately. Across major city programs including CMIDP, SIP, special grants, VDP, and corporation funds, authorities have taken up nearly 2,875 kilometers of road works, with 553 kilometers already asphalted and tenders for another 100 to 200 kilometers nearing finalization.

Durable white-topping remains a top priority, covering 88 roads spanning 130 kilometers at an estimated cost of Rs 2,321 crore. While work is underway on roughly 120 kilometers, stretches covering 20 to 25 kilometers await traffic police clearances. Gowda directed teams to finish available white-topping stretches and the citywide Ward One pothole repair campaign by December, while completing non-asphalt concrete roads within three months. Officials must also coordinate closely with BWSSB to stop newly paved roads from being dug up again, alongside executing a separate Rs 487-crore upgrade for the Outer Ring Road.

To curb delays and corruption, the minister ordered strict digital oversight. All five corporations must feed live project updates into the Road Infrastructure Management System and a unified public dashboard. Engineers will link project data with Geographic Information System maps, automate contractor billing through upgraded financial software, and use dash-cam footage to spot road damage accurately.

Alongside road repairs, workers are upgrading 200 kilometers of stormwater drains, especially in outer zones, after clearing encroachments across nearly 20 acres. The government has also set aside Rs 200 crore to build new buffer roads beside drains using Transferable Development Rights, aiming to ease traffic congestion and give Bengalureans smoother, safer journeys.