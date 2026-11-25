BENGALURU: Cyber Crime police investigating the high-profile sting operation involving former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah have stepped up their probe by sending key evidence for forensic analysis. Following strict warnings from investigators, expelled Congress leader Krupa Alva finally surrendered her mobile phone to investigating officer ACP Ravi. Police have also collected her voice sample, dispatching both items to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to uncover crucial technical details behind the viral footage.

Investigators believe the seized handset was used when the controversial video was originally recorded. During three earlier rounds of questioning, Alva had repeatedly hesitated to hand over the device, prompting police to issue stern directives demanding compliance. Now that the phone is in custody, detectives suspect that important digital files, chats, or video clips may have been erased before submission. FSL specialists will attempt to recover any deleted data while simultaneously comparing Alva’s recorded voice sample with the audio heard in the sting clip to verify her identity beyond doubt.

The controversy centers on a video allegedly filmed back in February 2023 and uploaded to YouTube in September 2026. The footage shows Alva alongside the Managing Director of a private television channel, triggering widespread allegations that the two worked together to orchestrate the covert recording. Once the clip surfaced publicly and sparked a political storm, the Congress party swiftly expelled Alva for six years over anti-party activities.

Throughout her appearances before the Cyber Crime unit, Alva has firmly denied orchestrating the plot. In her official statements to police, she claimed that Rakesh Shetty had approached her regarding the sting video, attempting to distance herself from the planning behind the recording. With the handset and audio samples now under scientific examination, police expect the upcoming forensic report to clarify who filmed, edited, and circulated the controversial clip.