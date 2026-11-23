KARWAR: Karnataka State Commission for Women Chairperson Dr. Nagalakshmi Chowdary inspected the fish market, Women’s Police Station and several hostels in Karwar during her visit on Monday.

At the fish market, she interacted with fisherwomen and heard their grievances. She directed the Municipal Commissioner to improve cleanliness, install CCTV cameras for women’s safety, expand the market and provide suitable facilities for dried-fish vendors.

She also encouraged fisherwomen to educate their children and urged Fisheries Department officials to organise awareness programmes about government schemes and benefits available to them.

Municipal Commissioner Jagadish Hulagajji and Fisheries Department officials were present.

During her visit to the Women’s Police Station, Chowdary reviewed case records and spoke with a complainant. After hearing her concerns, she directed police officials to take appropriate action. She also instructed staff to provide information about compensation available to victims under the POCSO Act and ensure proper support through concerned departments.

She stressed the need for patient complaint handling, counselling for women in distress and appropriate mediation in family disputes.

Additional Superintendent of Police Krishnamurthy, DySP Lokapur and Inspector Nishchal Kumar were present.

She later visited the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Government Post-Matric Girls’ Hostel, the Pre-Matric Girls’ Hostel and the Sports Hostel at Baada. Interacting with students, she encouraged them to pursue education and work towards achieving their goals.

She also directed Sports Department officials to provide sanitary pads to students and maintain proper hygiene at the sports hostel.

Officials from various departments accompanied her during the inspections.