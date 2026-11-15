Woman robbed of gold chain near Mangaladevi Temple

MANGALURU: Two unidentified men allegedly snatched a gold black-bead necklace from a woman while she was walking near Mangaladevi Temple in Mangaluru. A case has been registered at Pandeshwar police station in connection with the incident.

The victim has been identified as Sujatha C. Patil, a resident of a rented house at Akshaya Nilayam in Garodi. According to the complaint, the incident took place at night when she was standing near a road divider, preparing to cross the road close to Mangaladevi Temple.

While she was waiting near the divider, a motorcycle carrying two unidentified men approached from the Pandeshwar Road side. The pillion rider suddenly snatched the black-bead necklace from her neck before the motorcycle sped away.

The woman immediately raised an alarm and screamed for help. Hearing her cries, the motorcycle rider allegedly fled towards the road near Mangaladevi Temple. The accused managed to escape with the necklace before anyone could stop them.

Masked rider

The stolen necklace weighed approximately 15 grams and was estimated to be worth around Rs 1.50 lakh. The victim sustained a scratch on her neck during the snatching incident.

According to the complaint, both men were wearing face coverings or other identifying clothing. The motorcycle rider was wearing a face mask, while the pillion rider was dressed in a black shirt. Neither of them was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.

Following the incident, a complaint was lodged at Pandeshwar police station, and a case was registered against the unidentified suspects.

The incident has once again drawn attention to chain-snatching offences targeting women in public places, particularly during night hours. The police are expected to investigate the circumstances surrounding the robbery and take steps to identify the two suspects based on the available details.

The victim’s complaint provides descriptions of the suspects’ clothing and the circumstances of their escape, which could assist the police in the investigation.