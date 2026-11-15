KPSC exam for 319 KAS posts ends smoothly in Karwar

KARWAR: The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) preliminary examination for the recruitment of 319 Gazetted Probationers (KAS) posts concluded smoothly across four examination centres in Uttara Kannada district on Sunday.

A total of 1,970 candidates had registered for the examination, which was conducted at Government Pre-University College, Government Arts and Science College (Autonomous), Government Polytechnic College and Government Engineering College in Majali.

The examination was held in two sessions. In the first session, conducted from 10 am to noon, 990 candidates appeared while 980 remained absent. In the second session, held from 2 pm to 4 pm, 984 candidates appeared and 986 were absent.

The district administration made extensive security arrangements to ensure transparency and prevent examination malpractice. Two invigilators were appointed for each examination hall. CCTV surveillance, webcasting, mobile signal jammers and candidate screening procedures were also implemented.

Deputy Commissioner Harshal Bhoyar visited the Government Pre-University College and Government Engineering College in Majali to inspect the examination arrangements.

He also inspected the webcasting control centre established at the Deputy Commissioner’s office, where CCTV footage from the examination centres was monitored.

Officials said the examination was conducted in accordance with the prescribed guidelines, without any untoward incidents or disruptions.