Madiga leaders seek greater political representation

MANDYA: Leaders and office-bearers of various Madiga community organisations gathered at the Travellers’ Bungalow in Mandya to felicitate Veena Shankar following the Karnataka government’s appointment of Shambhavi Chikkaballi as a director of the Male Mahadeshwara Authority.

Speaking at the programme, N.R. Chandrashekhar, a state executive committee member of the Madara Mahasabha, expressed concern over the social and political backwardness of the Madiga community in Mandya district.

Treated as a vote bank

He said the community was often treated merely as a vote bank and continued to lag behind in political representation and access to government benefits. He urged political leaders and those in power to uphold constitutional principles of equality and ensure fair opportunities for the community.

Tickets for all taluks

Pointing out that political representation in the district had so far been limited to Mandya taluk, he demanded that members of the community from other taluks, including Pandavapura, Nagamangala and Malavalli, also receive representation.

The Madara Mahasabha appealed to all political parties, irrespective of their affiliations, to provide election tickets to Madiga community members in the upcoming Zilla Panchayat, Taluk Panchayat, Gram Panchayat and municipal elections.

Appeal to all parties

The organisation stressed that meaningful political participation was essential for the community’s social and economic development.

Madara Mahasabha district president B.N. Kantharaju, general secretary Chamanahalli Manju, taluk president Ambuji and several community leaders, including Chikaningaiah, Puttaraju, Mallesh, Elechakanahalli Swamy, Rajesh, Prasanna, Shambhu, Kalaiah, Dhananjay and Hanumantaiah, participated in the programme.