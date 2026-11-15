Rayareddy’s KDP review puts Gadag officials on alert

GADAG: District-level officials are preparing for a rigorous review as State Higher Education Minister and Gadag District In-charge Minister Basavaraj Rayareddy is set to chair the two-day Quarterly Progress Review (KDP) meeting today and tomorrow (November 16 and 17) at the Zilla Panchayat Hall.

The meeting will be Rayareddy’s first comprehensive KDP review in Gadag district since assuming ministerial responsibilities. His reputation for a strict administrative approach has reportedly put officials on alert, with departments working to ensure that their records and progress reports are up to date.

The Deputy Commissioner’s office has issued a notice directing officials from all district-level departments to reach the meeting hall at least 30 minutes before their allotted time. Department heads have also been instructed to attend personally with complete and accurate information about their respective departments. They have been told not to send subordinate officials in their place.

Notice to all departments

Preparations have reportedly intensified across government offices, with officials reviewing pending files, compiling statistics and collecting details of incomplete development works.

Rayareddy’s earlier review meeting on the district’s drought situation is still remembered by officials. During that meeting, he reportedly reprimanded officers who failed to provide satisfactory answers or presented inconsistent statistics. Show-cause notices were also issued to some officials over alleged negligence and inadequate preparation.

Drought review recalled

The upcoming KDP meeting is expected to focus on the progress of development programmes and the performance of various departments. Public concerns have been raised over delays in projects related to drinking water, roads, agriculture, healthcare and education.

Residents are hoping that the minister’s review will help address administrative shortcomings and accelerate pending development works.

The two-day meeting is expected to test the preparedness and accountability of district officials. It remains to be seen whether departments will present satisfactory progress reports or face action over delays, incomplete information and alleged negligence.