Woman killed in elephant attack; villagers demand permanent solution

HASSAN: A 45‑year-old woman was killed in a wild elephant attack while grazing goats near Kushavara village in Belur taluk of Hassan district. Following the incident, villagers launched a protest, refusing to allow the body to be moved for funeral rites until the authorities provide a permanent solution to the recurring human-elephant conflict.

When local MLA H.K. Suresh and MP Shreyas Patel reached the spot to pacify the protesters, villagers questioned them over the continued elephant menace and demanded concrete action. The protesters remained firm despite appeals from the elected representatives.

Call to the Chief Minister

During the protest, MP Shreyas Patel contacted Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and explained the villagers’ demands. The Chief Minister reportedly assured him that immediate instructions would be issued to install railway barricades to prevent elephants from entering human settlements. He also asked the MP to bring a delegation to Bengaluru for discussions.

The Chief Minister assured that a meeting would be convened soon with the concerned ministers and officials to discuss a permanent solution. He also offered to attend the meeting on a date decided by the delegation.

Protest goes on

However, the villagers continued their protest, insisting that the wild elephants be relocated and demanding that the Forest Minister visit the spot.

Chief Conservator of Forests Yedukundalu and Divisional Forest Officer Harish were present at the location. Deputy Commissioner K.S. Latha Kumari also arrived to assess the situation and address the protesters’ concerns.

Tension briefly escalated when a man identified as Seshadri attempted to move the woman’s body. Protesters confronted him, questioning his presence and asking him not to interfere. A commotion followed, but police personnel intervened and brought the situation under control.

The villagers maintained that they would not proceed with the funeral until the government gives a clear assurance and takes concrete steps to prevent further elephant attacks in the area.