Governor interacts with tribal families, seeks action on grievances

Governor Dr. Sudha Yadav honoured Bhagwan Birsa Munda and directed local authorities to prioritise tribal grievances during her Molakalmuru visit.

CHITRADURGA: Governor Dr. Sudha Yadav interacted with tribal families during her visit to Muttigarahalli in Molakalmuru taluk on November 15 and directed the district administration to give priority to resolving their grievances.

The Governor began her visit by paying floral tributes to Bhagwan Birsa Munda, recalling his courage, sacrifices and struggle for the rights and dignity of tribal communities.

She later held a discussion with tribal families, listening to their concerns, aspirations and everyday challenges. Emphasising that the benefits of development must reach all sections of society, she enquired about their living conditions and the availability of basic amenities.

The interaction covered education, school infrastructure, drinking water supply, ration distribution and Anganwadi services. She also discussed challenges affecting girls’ education and enquired about the functioning, membership and activities of women’s self-help groups.

Villagers placed several demands before the Governor, including the supply of fodder for sheep, goats and cattle, a reliable drinking water system and a dedicated building for the Anganwadi centre.

The Governor heard their grievances and directed officials to examine the demands and take appropriate action. She instructed the district administration to ensure that eligible beneficiaries receive the benefits of government welfare schemes and to coordinate with elected representatives to address issues affecting the tribal community.

She also stressed the need to ensure sustainable water availability through rainwater harvesting and conservation measures.

Observing that direct interaction with people was essential to understanding their actual needs, she called for administrative measures to improve their living conditions.

The Governor emphasised holistic and inclusive development, with particular attention to education, basic infrastructure, women’s empowerment and the welfare of tribal families.

Deputy Commissioner Ramya, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Akash and other district-level officials and dignitaries were present.