Meat dumped at Gundlupet Hanuman temple, police complaint filed

CHAMARAJANAGAR: An incident involving the alleged dumping of beef at an Anjaneya (Hanuman) temple in Gundlupet town, Chamarajanagar district, came to light on November 15, triggering anger and condemnation among local residents.

The incident was discovered when the temple priest arrived at the shrine to perform the morning prayers. He reportedly found meat dumped on the temple premises and brought the matter to the attention of others.

News of the incident spread quickly through the town, leading to resentment among residents and devotees. Several people expressed outrage over what they described as a deliberate act of disrespect towards the place of worship. Residents strongly condemned the incident and demanded that those responsible be identified and brought to justice.

Following the discovery, a complaint was lodged at the Gundlupet Police Station, urging the police to investigate the matter and arrest the persons involved. Residents also called for appropriate legal action against those found responsible.

The incident has raised concerns among local people, who have sought prompt intervention by the police to establish the circumstances under which the meat was dumped at the temple.

Residents urged the authorities to examine the complaint, identify those involved and take necessary steps to prevent similar incidents in the future. They also appealed to people to maintain peace and avoid actions that could disturb communal harmony in the town.

The police are expected to investigate the complaint and ascertain the facts surrounding the incident. The identity and motive of those responsible have not been established.

The incident has once again highlighted the importance of maintaining security at places of worship and ensuring that any act that could disturb public peace is addressed through a proper investigation and lawful action.