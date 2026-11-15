Satyappa seeks funds for canal concrete lining

HUNSUR: Satyappa, president of the Satya MAS Foundation, has urged the government to release funds immediately for concrete lining of the Shiriyuru and Husenapura canals originating from the Shiriyuru Dam in Hunsur taluk, stating that the necessary cost estimates have already been prepared and submitted.

He said the Shiriyuru canal, extending 16 km and serving around 1,600 acres, and the 16.5-km Husenapura canal are important for irrigating agricultural lands in the region. Concrete lining of both canals would ensure smoother water flow and reduce wastage, benefiting farmers.

Satyappa alleged that earlier works on the two canals, carried out at a cost of approximately ₹2 crore, were of poor quality, resulting in the waste of public funds. He said the present shortage of rainfall makes it particularly important to prevent water loss and ensure efficient irrigation.

He recalled that representations seeking concrete lining of the canals were submitted during the Praja Seva Ahavalu programmes held on September 5, 2026, in the presence of District In-charge Minister Yathindra Siddaramaiah, September 12 at Gavadagere and September 19 at Hangodu village.

A memorandum was also submitted to Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on October 3 during a public grievance redressal meeting in Piriyapatna, reiterating the demand for the project.

Satyappa appealed to officials of the Minor Irrigation Department to take immediate steps to release the required funds and begin the work without further delay.

He said the project would help conserve water, improve irrigation facilities and provide relief to farmers dependent on the canals. He also warned that the Satya MAS Foundation would continue its agitation until concrete lining of both canals was completed.