ITI Principal Gavi Shankar wins State-Level Best Principal Award

KOPPAL: Gavi Shankar, principal of the Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Koppal, has received the ‘Best Principal’ award at the state-level Kaushalya Karnataka Summit 2026 in recognition of his contributions to technical education and skill development.

The award ceremony, organised by the Karnataka Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, was held at The Lalit Ashok hotel in Bengaluru. Minister for Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood and Medical Education Dr. Sharanprakash Patil presented the award.

Technology in the classroom

Gavi Shankar was recognised for introducing innovative training methods by integrating modern technology, digital tools and practical learning into technical education. He has also worked towards improving students’ employment opportunities by establishing direct connections with industries and effectively implementing government schemes.

His initiatives include encouraging women, particularly those from rural backgrounds, to acquire technical skills and achieve economic independence. He has also motivated students to participate in national and international skill competitions.

In addition to managing the Koppal ITI, he has taken responsibility for three other government ITIs, contributing to their institutional development and the improvement of training facilities.

His efforts to maintain a supportive relationship with staff and provide quality technical education have also been recognised.

Faculty members and students of the institute expressed happiness over the achievement and congratulated Gavi Shankar on receiving the prestigious state-level recognition.