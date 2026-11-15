VH Foundation adopts govt school in Hunsur on Children’s Day

HUNSUR: The VH Foundation has adopted the Government Upgraded School at Kebbe Koppalu village in Hunsur taluk, Mysuru district, on the occasion of Children’s Day, taking a step towards improving educational facilities in rural areas.

The foundation was established by Varsha Harish Gowda, wife of Hunsur MLA G.D. Harish Gowda. Speaking at the event, she said the decision to adopt the school was taken after witnessing the poor condition of classrooms and infrastructure in rural government schools.

Why the school

She said villagers had specifically requested school development when asked about their priorities, and she was happy to fulfil their demand. Emphasising that children are the future of the country, she said every rural child deserves quality education and a safe learning environment.

She added that the foundation aims to support parents by improving school facilities and helping children pursue higher education and better employment opportunities.

Temples of learning

MLA G.D. Harish Gowda urged villagers to treat government schools as temples of learning and contribute towards their maintenance, just as they support temple construction.

Block Education Officer Kalanayaka, Education Department Field Coordinator Hemalatha, Cluster Resource Person Jayaram, Dr. Lohith, School Development Committee president Chikkegowda, village leaders, parents and students attended the programme.

As part of the Children’s Day celebrations, Varsha Gowda joined the children in cutting a cake and shared a meal with them.