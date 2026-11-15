Shivamogga teacher accused of insulting underprivileged students

A Shivamogga government Urdu school teacher faces allegations of humiliating underprivileged students with derogatory remarks about their families’ occupations and background.

SHIVAMOGGA: Serious allegations have emerged against a teacher at a government Urdu school in Shivamogga, accusing her of humiliating underprivileged students by making derogatory remarks about their families’ occupations and economic backgrounds.

Parents have lodged a complaint with the Block Education Officer (BEO), demanding the immediate transfer of Rafia Ghazali, a teacher at the Government Urdu School on 6th Cross, Tipu Nagar, and disciplinary action against her.

According to the complaint, the teacher allegedly made insulting remarks about students from economically weaker families instead of encouraging and supporting them in their education.

What she allegedly said

Parents alleged that she told students that children of poor auto-rickshaw drivers would grow up to become auto-rickshaw drivers themselves, while children of scrap dealers would continue in the same occupation. She also allegedly made disparaging comments about the future of girls, saying they would marry men engaged in tile-laying work.

The remarks reportedly caused considerable distress among students, who felt humiliated by comments targeting their families’ livelihoods. Parents claimed that some children had become reluctant to attend school because of the teacher’s alleged behaviour.

Angered by the allegations, parents approached the BEO’s office and sought the teacher’s immediate transfer and appropriate disciplinary action.

Call for an encouraging classroom

They said government schools should provide children from economically weaker sections with an encouraging learning environment and opportunities to improve their lives. They expressed concern that humiliating students over their family backgrounds could affect their confidence, education and future prospects.

The incident has also triggered demands for intervention by the Department of School Education. Members of the public have urged education officials to examine the complaint, speak to the students and parents, and take appropriate action based on the findings.

Government schools serve children from diverse economic backgrounds, making a respectful and supportive classroom environment essential. Parents have called for steps to ensure that students are treated with dignity and are not discouraged from pursuing their education because of their families’ occupations or financial circumstances.

The allegations against the teacher are yet to be established.