DOHA: India’s teenage batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi created history by scoring the fastest century in List A cricket, reaching the milestone in just 28 balls against the United Arab Emirates in the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament in Doha.

Sooryavanshi surpassed Australia’s Jake Fraser-McGurk, who had scored a century in 29 deliveries for South Australia in the 2023-24 Marsh Cup. He was on 103 from 28 balls at that stage, with 14 sixes and four boundaries. His explosive start took India A to 122/2 in 6.3 overs while chasing 250.

Earlier, the UAE posted 249/8 in 50 overs after recovering from an early collapse. Harpreet Singh Bhatia top-scored with 130 off 144 balls, including 12 fours and four sixes. He built important partnerships with Muhammad Shahdad and Ethan D’Souza.

Arshad Khan led India A’s bowling attack with four wickets for 43 runs, while three other bowlers claimed one wicket each.