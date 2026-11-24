MADRID: Real Madrid is closing in on a new contract agreement with England midfielder Jude Bellingham, with the Spanish giants planning to extend his stay at the club until 2031.

The proposed deal is expected to significantly increase the 23-year-old’s salary, potentially placing him among the highest-paid footballers in Europe. His wages could approach those of Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior, although French superstar Kylian Mbappe is expected to remain the club’s highest earner.

Negotiations between Real Madrid and Bellingham have reportedly reached an advanced stage. The club began working on revised contract terms in September, despite his existing agreement running until June 2029. Madrid are keen to reward the midfielder for his performances and contributions since arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Bellingham currently earns approximately 15 million euros annually after tax. Under the proposed agreement, his earnings are expected to rise considerably, bringing him closer to Vinicius, who reportedly receives around 600,000 euros per week after tax.

The England international has made an impressive start to the ongoing season, scoring six goals and establishing himself as an important member of the starting line-up under head coach Jose Mourinho.

His influence has also earned praise from teammate Thibaut Courtois. The Belgian goalkeeper highlighted Bellingham’s competitive mentality, leadership and determination, describing him as someone who constantly pushes himself and his teammates to win.

“Jude is someone who really wants to win. He’s really a winner, and when he’s not happy, he will make it known. He’s also a leader on the field. He’s a great player, a great mentality,” Courtois said.

Courtois also praised his physical strength and work ethic, adding that Bellingham’s presence improves the team’s overall performance.