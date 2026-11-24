LAS VEGAS: Formula One’s Las Vegas Grand Prix emerged as a sold-out success, with record overtaking numbers and intense wheel-to-wheel battles helping attract fans despite concerns over ticket demand ahead of the race.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen secured victory in a thrilling 50-lap contest, holding off McLaren’s Lando Norris by just 0.639 seconds. Oscar Piastri completed the podium for McLaren, making it a closely contested race along the famous Las Vegas Strip.

According to Formula One, the race witnessed 352 overtakes and 35 changes of lead, with energy deployment, overtaking modes and long straights contributing to the action throughout the field.

Norris, who briefly took the lead after recovering from outside the points, described the contest as potentially the best Formula One race ever from a spectator’s perspective. However, he questioned whether some overtakes were genuine racing manoeuvres because of the influence of battery deployment.

“From a racing point of view, from the outside, I’m sure it probably was the best race ever in Formula One,” Norris said.

He acknowledged that the use of boost sometimes made overtaking easier but maintained that the overall competition remained entertaining.

The event had faced uncertainty over ticket sales, with unusually cool weather and already-decided championship battles expected to affect attendance. Kimi Antonelli had secured the drivers’ championship, while Mercedes had clinched the constructors’ title before arriving in Las Vegas.

Although rain disrupted Thursday’s practice, clear conditions on Friday and Saturday helped fans fill the grandstands.

Norris also suggested that racing could improve further under the proposed 2030 engine regulations. The FIA has announced an agreed framework for a lighter, simpler 2.1-litre turbocharged V8 engine, sustainable fuels and limited hybridisation.